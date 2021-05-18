Capital City Trust Co. FL Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.97 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.57.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

