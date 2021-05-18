Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases 1,658 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 32,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 192,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 24,653 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 765,809 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,600,000 after purchasing an additional 99,014 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 26,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

