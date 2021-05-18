Capital City Trust Co. FL Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,691 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

MCD stock opened at $231.10 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.07 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

