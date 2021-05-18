Capital City Trust Co. FL Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,394 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 12.2% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $38,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $235.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.87.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

