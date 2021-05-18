Capital City Trust Co. FL Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $76.29 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

