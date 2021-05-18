Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.9% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

NYSE TMO opened at $452.92 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $324.35 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $472.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

