Capital City Trust Co. FL Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,874 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 1.6% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Target were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Target by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Target by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $212.55 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $114.23 and a 12-month high of $217.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

