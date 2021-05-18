Capital City Trust Co. FL Boosts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.85.

ANET stock opened at $325.79 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $331.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $1,492,387.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $477,117.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,015.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,529 shares of company stock valued at $26,829,244 in the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

