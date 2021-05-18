Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires 252 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $79.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.37.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

