Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 29,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,527,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

GOEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Canoo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.52). Research analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth about $932,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth about $5,269,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth about $16,735,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth about $759,000.

Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

