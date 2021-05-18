Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 630,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $19,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.97. 71,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643,689. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

