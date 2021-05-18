Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$65.50 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$65.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAR.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$63.56.

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$57.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.94 billion and a PE ratio of 10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$42.22 and a 52-week high of C$58.20.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

