Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$63.56.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$57.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$42.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.91. The firm has a market cap of C$9.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

