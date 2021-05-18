Canaccord Genuity Cuts Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target to $48.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DSP. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.67.

Viant Technology stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25. Viant Technology has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $4,458,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $112,435,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $5,289,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $5,289,000.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

