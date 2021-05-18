Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

