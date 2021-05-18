Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives $21.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of CCJ traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,941,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,903. Cameco has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,035,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cameco by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

