Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Director Sells C$67,400.00 in Stock

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$67,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 467,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$934,000.

Clive Thomas Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 1,400 shares of Calibre Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total transaction of C$2,814.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 96,800 shares of Calibre Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total transaction of C$194,568.00.

CXB stock opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Calibre Mining Corp has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CXB. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calibre Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.