Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CDZI traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,602. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.