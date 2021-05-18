Cadence Bank NA Takes $235,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 715 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 11,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.07.

URI opened at $341.04 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $124.59 and a one year high of $354.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

