Cadence Bank NA Reduces Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Cadence Bank NA lowered its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in California Water Service Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,253,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,941,000 after purchasing an additional 682,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after buying an additional 134,775 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,651,000 after acquiring an additional 102,369 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,335,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

In other news, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $50,155.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,761 shares of company stock worth $100,408 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.08. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. Analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.