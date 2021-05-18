Cadence Bank NA Purchases 310 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cadence Bank NA increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,626,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $87.30 and a 1 year high of $170.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

