Cadence Bank NA Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $226.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $441.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

