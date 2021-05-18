Cadence Bank NA Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,885,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Stryker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stryker by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $251.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

