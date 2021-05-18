BZEdge Tops One Day Trading Volume of $662.00 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BZEdge has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar. BZEdge has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $662.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00089863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.38 or 0.00442305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.72 or 0.00230087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $607.41 or 0.01347471 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00042239 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin

Buying and Selling BZEdge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

