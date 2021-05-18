Bytecoin (BCN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.27 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $130.41 million and $3.27 million worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.80 or 0.00783135 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 180.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

