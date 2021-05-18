BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.86.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,597.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $211,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

