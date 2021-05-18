Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech has set its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BNR opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. Burning Rock Biotech has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $39.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

