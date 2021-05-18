(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Numis Securities restated a sell rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on (BTA.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded (BTA.L) to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 168.50 ($2.20).

