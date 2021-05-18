(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 225 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BTA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on (BTA.L) from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded (BTA.L) to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Numis Securities restated a sell rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. (BTA.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 168.50 ($2.20).

