Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($1.29). The company had revenue of C$37.31 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

