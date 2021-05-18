Bryan H. Hall Sells 15,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $423,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,087.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,225. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 24.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

