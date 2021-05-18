Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Price Target Increased to $18.17 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.17 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BPY. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BPY opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 128,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 92,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 46.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

