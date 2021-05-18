Brokers Set Expectations for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.58.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$17.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 171.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$11.71 and a 12 month high of C$17.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$64.56 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total value of C$1,796,237.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 584,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,223,602.51. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at C$208,343.57. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,565 shares of company stock worth $2,998,784.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.