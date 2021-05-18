Brokers Issue Forecasts for InflaRx’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InflaRx in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for InflaRx’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Shares of InflaRx stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in InflaRx by 235.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in InflaRx by 77.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in InflaRx by 247.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

