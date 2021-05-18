Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aemetis, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aemetis in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aemetis’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16).

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMTX. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.09. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aemetis by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

