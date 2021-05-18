Brokerages Set Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target at $40.13

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. William Blair lowered Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,157,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,175,519.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $5,493,478.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,799,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,285,587.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,509,720 shares of company stock valued at $125,887,212 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 111,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

