Brokerages Set Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) PT at GBX 952.14

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 952.14 ($12.44).

GFTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Grafton Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,155 ($15.09) to GBX 1,235 ($16.14) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Shore Capital upped their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of GFTU stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,160 ($15.16). The company had a trading volume of 102,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,119.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 962.74. The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 599.25 ($7.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a yield of 1.47%.

In other news, insider Gavin Slark sold 22,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,246 ($16.28), for a total value of £278,206.88 ($363,479.07). Also, insider David Arnold sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.17), for a total value of £25,925.76 ($33,872.17). Insiders sold 207,400 shares of company stock worth $249,040,764 over the last quarter.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

