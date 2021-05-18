Brokerages Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target at $221.88

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.58. 227,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,232. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.72 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $244.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.93.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Globant by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after buying an additional 1,322,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,343,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,215,000 after purchasing an additional 173,664 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,853,000 after purchasing an additional 173,275 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

