Brokerages Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target at $162.47

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,215,527.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,094 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 71.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 337.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRPT stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,723. Freshpet has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,536.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.31.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

