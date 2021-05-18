Brokerages Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to Post $1.97 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $2.20. WEX posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $8.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.07.

NYSE:WEX traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.37. 4,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.03.

In related news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $805,736.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth $119,201,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth $118,492,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 815.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,999,000 after buying an additional 459,831 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after buying an additional 428,025 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $87,044,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.