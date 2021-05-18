Brokerages Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Announce $1.06 EPS

Brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Foot Locker posted earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 258.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.65.

Shares of FL opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $66.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $503,681,000 after buying an additional 205,795 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $326,717,000 after acquiring an additional 351,167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,482,000 after acquiring an additional 264,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after acquiring an additional 92,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $77,021,000 after acquiring an additional 43,649 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

