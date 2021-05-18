Brokerages Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $1.02. DISH Network posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 174.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

