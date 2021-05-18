Brokerages Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $434.63 Million

Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will post $434.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $402.80 million and the highest is $465.30 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $374.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.06.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $341.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.39. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $148.04 and a 1 year high of $353.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 57.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,984,000 after buying an additional 23,237 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,179,000 after acquiring an additional 33,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

