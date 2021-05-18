Brokerages Expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Announce $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will report earnings per share of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.72. CME Group reported earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.82. 15,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $218.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $5,624,810. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.