Brokerages Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to announce sales of $188.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.00 million and the highest is $189.20 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $186.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $805.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $798.20 million to $812.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $862.45 million, with estimates ranging from $857.80 million to $867.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CIR shares. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.40.

In related news, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of CIRCOR International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $41,515.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $160,848.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $861,874.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CIRCOR International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

