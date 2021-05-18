Brokerages Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Post Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24. Cintas posted earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Cintas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cintas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,470,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $352.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.42. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas has a 12-month low of $232.13 and a 12-month high of $369.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

