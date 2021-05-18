Brokerages Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.11. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.

Several research firms have commented on BHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 19th.

BHR stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $278.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 3.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

In other news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $1,153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 82,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

