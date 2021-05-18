Brokerages Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to post $1.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $7.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAB. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $440,569.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,744 shares of company stock worth $2,316,016 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 3,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAB traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $79.67. 14,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,751. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.29 and a fifty-two week high of $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

