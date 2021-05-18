Brokerages Anticipate TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to post $54.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.20 million and the lowest is $54.72 million. TriState Capital posted sales of $46.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year sales of $226.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $227.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $267.87 million, with estimates ranging from $263.00 million to $273.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%.

TSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush downgraded TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

TSC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 48,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. TriState Capital has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $755.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in TriState Capital by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TriState Capital by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in TriState Capital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TriState Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TriState Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

