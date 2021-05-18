Brokerages Anticipate Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will announce sales of $1.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.85 million and the lowest is $660,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $8.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 million to $13.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.10 million, with estimates ranging from $16.95 million to $37.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trevena.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRVN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Trevena in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trevena by 31.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 840,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trevena by 24.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 274,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trevena by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 863,126 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Trevena by 169.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 753,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 474,056 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Trevena by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 28,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Trevena has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $273.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.59.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.